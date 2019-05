HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg Police arrested a woman they said hit her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle and an occupied vehicle several times.

Betty Carr is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of criminal mischief and terroristic threats.

Officers said it happened on Friday at 10 a.m. on the 1600 block of Elm Street.

Carr was arrested on Saturday.