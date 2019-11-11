Woman charged in death of 2-month-old daughter

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton woman is charged in the death of her infant daughter last year.

Shante R. Plummer, 39, was charged last week with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Plummer’s 2-month-old daughter died on October 28, 2018.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said emergency responders tried to revive the girl but could not. He said the baby showed signs of abuse and died as a “result of violence.”

Plummer is in Dauphin County Prison without bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

