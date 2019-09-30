Woman charged nearly $3,000 to credit cards stolen from hospital, police say

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards for nearly $3,000 in purchases.

Derry Township police released a surveillance photo of the woman. They said a wallet was stolen from Penn State Hersey Medical Center and various credit cards were used Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 for purchases totaling $2,962.15.

The purchases were made at multiple stores in the Chambersburg area.

The woman may be driving a white or silver SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, police said.

Anyone with information should call Derry Township police at 717-534-2202.

