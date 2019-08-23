Woman cited for loaded gun at Harrisburg airport

TSA officers detected this loaded handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Thursday. (TSA photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman was cited by police after authorities say she tried to carry a loaded gun past a security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport on Thursday.

A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman said TSA officers found the .357-caliber handgun, loaded with five bullets, inside the woman’s carry-on bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority police cited the woman on weapons charges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.