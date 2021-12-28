Woman dead after domestic-related shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police say a woman is dead after a domestic incident turned deadly on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a domestic incident with reports of shots fired on the 1800 block of Boas Street just after 9 p.m. When police arrived they found an adult female dead at the scene from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police also say they have a person of interest in custody at this time and that the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.