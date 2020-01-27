Woman dies after fire at senior living community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A resident of a retirement community has died from injuries she sustained in a weekend fire, Susquehanna Township said.

The woman, who was not identified, died Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown. The fire happened Sunday evening at The Manor at Oakridge independent living facility.

Dauphin County 911 received a fire alarm from the facility at 5:20 p.m. Susquehanna Township Fire and Rescue arrived within three minutes to find smoke in the apartment and the sprinkler system activated, police said.

The fire was controlled by the sprinkler system. Investigators said the accidental fire was caused by smoking.

The facility was inspected and remains open to all residents.