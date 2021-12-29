Woman dies in area of South 10th and Mulberry Street in Harrisburg, police investigate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police reported to the area of South 10th and Mulberry Streets for a report of a deceased woman on Tuesday, Dec. 28, around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the woman was found and, after further investigation, it was determined that she died from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.