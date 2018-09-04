Woman dies in crash near Elizabethville

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash near Elizabethville that injured four other people Monday evening.

Linda Welker, 57, was a passenger in a 1968 MG convertible that was struck head-on at the intersection of Route 209 and State Drive in Washington Township around 6:20 p.m., state police in Lykens said.

Police said a 1991 Ford Ranger driven by 21-year-old Dakota Geyer was traveling east on Route 209 and attempted to make a left turn onto State Drive without yielding to the oncoming traffic.

The driver of the MG, 64-year-old Ricky Welker, was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Geyer and two passengers were transported to hospitals by ambulance.