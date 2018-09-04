Woman dragged boyfriend with hand stuck in car door, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chasity Westbrooks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg woman is accused of dragging her boyfriend when his hand became stuck in her vehicle's door handle.

Chasity Westbrooks, 28, is charged with felony aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Her boyfriend told Susquehanna Township police he was having an argument with Westbrooks on Thursday in the 1800 block of Arsenal Boulevard. Westbrooks was in her vehicle and her boyfriend was standing outside the driver's side door.

Police said Westbrooks accelerated away and dragged the man about 100 yards before his hand became freed from the door handle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his legs, back, shoulders and head.