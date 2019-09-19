Woman gets up to 14 years for causing fatal fentanyl overdose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman will serve up to 14 years in prison for delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to another woman who died while celebrating her birthday in 2016.

Nicole Murray, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s office said Murray was at a birthday party for the 42-year-old woman, who was using cocaine with other partygoers.

Murray believed the woman was too energetic from using cocaine and urged her to take heroin to calm down. The woman, who had not used heroin before, eventually agreed and died instantly, authorities said.

Toxicology test results showed the substance Murray provided was not heroin but the more potent fentanyl.

The district attorney’s office said Murray overdosed on heroin only a few weeks earlier and was revived with naloxone.

