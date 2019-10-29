Woman grieves boyfriend who died in work release accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ashley Snyder says her boyfriend, Matthew Baraniak, died in July after an accident at the River Drive Service Center in Susquehanna Township.

The police report indicates Baraniak was killed when a portion of a truck fell from a lift and landed on him. Snyder says Baraniak was also burned by welding equipment during the incident.

Snyder says her boyfriend was not certified to operate heavy equipment and was not being supervised when the accident occurred.

“No one from the company has called to tell me what happened,” she said. “They remain hush-hush as if nothing ever happened.”

Snyder says that Baraniak was on work release from Dauphin County Prison but had worked for the company a few months prior to the agreement.

A county spokesperson confirmed Baraniak was on work release and wearing an ankle monitor.

Snyder believes the county or the service company is responsible for making sure people are not working in a dangerous environment, especially if they don’t have the necessary training and qualifications.

We are waiting to hear back from Dauphin County about their work release policies. A manager with River Road Service Center told ABC27, “we continue to mourn the loss of Matt. He was more than a co-worker, he was a friend and we extend our condolences to his family.”