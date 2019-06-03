Harrisburg

Police investigate serious pedestrian involved crash

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 12:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:26 AM EDT

Police investigate serious pedestrian involved crash

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night in Hershey, police said. 

Derry Township police said the 32-year-old Hershey woman was crossing East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue when she was struck around 11:30 p.m.

Her medical condition is not known. 

Police are still investigating the crash and asking witnesses to call the department at 717-534-2202.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings
Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local