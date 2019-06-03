Police investigate serious pedestrian involved crash Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night in Hershey, police said.

Derry Township police said the 32-year-old Hershey woman was crossing East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue when she was struck around 11:30 p.m.

Her medical condition is not known.

Police are still investigating the crash and asking witnesses to call the department at 717-534-2202.