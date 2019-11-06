Woman involved in fatal task force arrest gets prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman arrested by a fugitive task force moments before a man in her home started a 2018 shootout that killed a deputy U.S. marshal is headed to prison.

Shayla Pierce, 32, will serve one to three years in prison followed by two years probation. She was sentenced Tuesday in Dauphin County Court after pleading no contest in September to drug, conspiracy and child endangerment charges.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Pierce at her home in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street on Jan. 18, 2018 after she failed to appear for a hearing on the charges.

Authorities said she was in handcuffs when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis opened fire on task force members inside and outside the home.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed and another task force member was wounded in the resulting exchange of gunfire.

Officers returned fire and killed Sturgis, a Philadelphia man with active warrants from his hometown.

