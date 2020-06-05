Woman jumps out of car before it crashed, caught fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman is lucky to be alive after jumping out of her moving car before it crashed into a pole and caught fire on in Harrisburg Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m. a woman says she was driving down Front Street in a Subaru Outback when she noticed smoke coming from the engine area.

She said the brakes were not working and she made a left turn off of Front Street onto Vaughn Street. She still could not stop the car so she jumped out and the car finally stopped when it crashed into a utility pole at 2nd Street and Vaughn.

The car then caught on fire.

Luckily the woman was not hurt in the incident.