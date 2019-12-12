Woman left 4 children alone at hotel, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is charged with child endangerment after police say they found four children alone and unsupervised at a suburban Harrisburg hotel.

Felicia Ezell, 27, left the children unattended at the hotel on Nov. 5, Swatara Township police said.

Authorities said officers they were on a different call at the hotel when a 5-year-old boy exited a room and asked the police if they had seen his mommy. He told the officers he hadn’t seen his mother in two days.

Police said they entered the room and found three more minor children alone and unsupervised.