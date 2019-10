HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police are trying to locate a 71-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Victoria McMillian was last seen in the 6600 block of Derry Street at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green shoes. She walks with a cane and wears glasses, and her hair was just permed on Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information should call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.