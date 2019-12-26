Woman says incident at Starbucks was racially fueled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman says she was racially profiled when she was kicked out of a Starbucks along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Sheila Dow Ford says after she responded to taunts from a white customer directed at her and two African American employees at the Highspire service plaza on Oct. 19, a manager came from the office and told her to leave.

Ford is seeking a meeting with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Starbucks, and HMSHost, the Maryland-based company that runs the store in the service plaza.

Starbucks and HMSHost representatives were not immediately available for comment.