Woman sentenced up to 37 years for dealing fentanyl

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Abigail Fanus was sentenced Monday for dealing fentanyl and heroin on multiple occasions.

Fanus, 29, was initially sentenced 9 to 22 years for her involvement in the overdose death of Elizabeth Loranzo in 2017. Fanus sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Loranzo’s boyfriend, who in turn, shared the drugs with Loranzo leading to her death.

An investigation ensued which lead to Fanus cooperating with police to arrest her supplier, Teewon Weah. Police suspected that Fanus resorted to selling drugs to support her own addiction while turning a profit.

While cooperating with police during the investigation, Fanus was arrested again after they discovered she was selling both heroin and fentanyl in Lancaster.

“Fanus caused the death of a person and at first tried to do the right thing. Despite facing very serious charges, she continued dealing what she knows is an extremely deadly drug. Her actions were unconscionable,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen Zawisky said.

She now faces 13 ½ to 37 years total for her drug-dealing activities.