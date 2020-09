HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman will be sentenced today in connection with the 1989 disappearance of 17-year-old Tracy Kroh.

Holly Mallett pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury about the case last year.

Prosecutors say Matthew Webster had told her he was involved in the rape and murder of the teen.

Both Mallett and Webster told jurors the conversation did not happen. Webster pleaded no contest to perjury and was released for time served.