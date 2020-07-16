Woman to be sentenced for perjury in Tracy Kroh case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman is awaiting sentencing for perjury in connection to the disappearance of Tracy Kroh.

The Dauphin County District Attorney says Holly Mallett entered a guilty plea last week and is set to be sentenced in September.

Prosecutors say last year Mallett lied to a grand jury about Matthew Webster telling her he was involved in the teen’s rape and murder in 1989. Webster pleaded no contest to his perjury charges.

Neither are person’s of interest in the Kroh case.

Top Stories: