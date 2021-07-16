Woman who killed boyfriend in 2019 Harrisburg crash convicted of murder in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday a jury has convicted Dolly Hendrickes, 40, of first-degree murder for killing her boyfriend in 2019.

The office says Hendrickes and her boyfriend, Andres Claudio Sr., 68, got into a verbal argument in October 2019 regarding family issues in her van while driving on Cameron Street in Harrisburg. While the van was at a red light on the Cameron and Maclay Street intersection, Claudio exited the van to get away.

When Claudio walked onto a nearby median, Hendrickes drove her van across two lanes of traffic and struck him from behind. After running him over, Hendrickes dragged him about 25 feet before fleeing the scene and driving to her home in Susquehanna Township.

Claudio died of multiple traumatic injuries after the incident. Several witnesses stayed at the scene until help arrived.

Shortly after fleeing, Hendrickes was arrested by Susquehanna Township Police.

The jury convicted Hendrickes of first-degree murder after a two-day trial on Wednesday, July 14. The next day, Judge Richard A. Lewis gave her a life sentence in prison.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen Zawisky and Deputy District Attorney Julia Jacobs prosecuted the case. Zawisky says the victim was a hard-working man and an innocent victim.

The investigation was conducted by Harrisburg Bureau of Police Detective Paula Trovy.