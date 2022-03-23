HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police need help to locate a woman who jumped parole in relation to her homicide by vehicle charges.

Khanyae Sade Kendall was sentenced to 5 to 12 years in prison back in June of 2018 after she drove a stolen car while high on PCP through a stop sign, striking the vehicle of Harrisburg Fire Lieutenant Dennis Devoe on March 10, 2017. Devoe died as a result of the crash.

Anyone with any information on Kendall’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crimestoppers at 1-800-412-8477 or by leaving a tip through the link here