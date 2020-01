HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman’s suspicious death over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Authorities have identified the woman as Tonya Dorsey.

She was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Oyler Road when officers responded to assist firefighters with a report of a gas leak Saturday evening, police said.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.