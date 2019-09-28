Women found dead in Middle Paxton home

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the deaths of two women found Friday in a Middle Paxton Township home.

Nancy L. Parthemore, 50, and Kari A. Parthemore, 30, both of Dauphin, were found dead inside 1806 Towpath Road when troopers went to the home for a welfare check around 3:30 p.m., state police in Harrisburg said in a news release.

Both women had gunshot wounds, police said.

“At this time, the public is not in danger relative to this investigation,” the news release stated.

No additional details were immediately available.

