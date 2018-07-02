Watch Live: Work begins on WHTM's new studio, newsroom Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Work began Monday for WHTM-TV's new studio and newsroom, and you can watch live as the new building goes up.

The new studio and newsroom building is just steps from our current building in Uptown Harrisburg.

The $3 million project will enhance ABC27's ability to broadcast to the local community. It includes a complete upgrade to our sets, graphics, and technology.

In addition to the news, the new building will enhance the weekly political affairs program, "This Week in Pennsylvania."

"Good Day PA" will broadcast live in the new studio and will expand to one hour.

The building is set to be completed this fall.

Having trouble seeing the live stream? Click here to watch on your mobile device.