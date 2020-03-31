Work continues on PennDOT emergency, critical highway and bridge projects

Construction workers wearing face masks seen through safety fencing work near London Bridge in London, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed its most draconian peacetime restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus on businesses and gatherings, health workers begged for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder.” For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that 61 emergency and critical highway and bridge projects will be active statewide this week.

While the normal highway and bridge construction program has paused as the commonwealth addresses COVID-19 response, urgent emergency work has continued to ensure a reliable transportation system.

On March 17, in response to Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation guidance, PennDOT paused construction projects statewide to minimize COVID-19 exposure for PennDOT and private-sector employees, as well as the communities where they live and work.

“A safe and reliable transportation network is always of the utmost importance, but it becomes even more crucial in times of crisis,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We need to ensure that work continues on these critical projects, and we are taking the proper precautions to help ensure the safety of both our employees and our partners in the industry.”

For any work activity addressing critical asset issues, strategies are deployed that include cleanliness protocols for job sites and offices, social distancing guidelines, procedures to address employee sickness, and the safe handling of material deliveries.

The emergency work that continues addresses specific safety need criteria, such as landslide repairs, or critical bridge, tunnel and drainage repairs, and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life-sustaining goods and services.

Conditions are continuously evaluated to determine the appropriate response.