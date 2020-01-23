Working smoke detectors help four people escape Allison Hill fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people were inside their Allison Hill home when it caught fire on Wednesday evening.

The blaze began on the third floor of their duplex in the 200 block of South 20th Street around 5:20 p.m.

Two adults and three children were displaced. Deputy Chief Glenn Sattizhan said working smoke alarms helped save their lives.

The fire was knocked out within minutes before it could spread to the other half of the duplex, but cold temperatures still proved to be a tough opponent.

“Cold weather usually plays a factor around this time when everything is knocked down and things are wet and it’s cold and freezing and the water starts to freeze,” Sattizhan said.

The city’s fire investigator was called to the scene because of the extensive damage to the building, but Sattizhan said it does not appear suspicious.