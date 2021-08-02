World’s Largest Golf Outing comes to Harrisburg to raise money for veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The World’s Largest Golf Outing is a golf event that is held at various golf courses around the country to help raise money for military veterans and their families.

One of the events was held on Monday, August 2, at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. Golfers teamed up to raise money for the Fisher House Foundation, a foundation that creates homes near Veterans Affairs (VA) centers, so military and veterans’ families can stay at a place for free while their loved one is undergoing treatment.

Fisher House Foundation has created a network of over 90 homes around the country and continues to expand each year. Each home has up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and bathrooms for families. The homes are available at no cost to the families, and the program has saved military families around $525 million since its inception.

“If you think about what the Ronald McDonald houses do for children and their families who are going through a health crisis, Fisher House does the same thing for military veterans and their families,” said Dave Coker, President of Fisher House Foundation. “All too often, we know that life is going to happen. When you get that call that a loved one is ill or injured, you want two things: the best medical care possible and you want to be there.”

Over 100 golfers teamed up at the event Monday to raise over $9,000 for the Fisher House Foundation. World’s Largest Golf Outing has raised over $150,000 for the foundation so far this year.

Fisher House Foundation was founded in 1990, and partners with the Army, Navy, Air Force, and VA centers to build the houses and then gift them to the organizations. Each organization is then responsible for the upkeep of the housing, which allows the foundation to move on and create more houses and expand.

Fisher House also has a Hero Miles program, which allows individuals to donate airline and hotel miles to the program, which then buys airline tickets for families to get to their loved ones in a time of need. They also use the hotel miles to book hotels for families who need shelter in a place where the Fisher Houses are full or in an area where a house isn’t currently built.

“We’ve used billions of miles and provided over 70,000 airline tickets to bring family members to their loved ones’ bedside, or to get servicemembers to places where they can participate in programs where they can get help on their journey to recovery,” Coker said.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Fisher House Foundation or donating to the cause can do so here.