‘Yellow Dot’ program can help save lives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yellow Dot Program assists citizens in the “golden hour” or emergency care following a traffic accident when they may not be able to communicate their needs themselves.

The Yellow Dot decal goes on the rear window and alerts first responders to check the glove compartment for a yellow pamphlet, which contains important information including contact information, medical history, medications, allergies, and doctors.

The program is a collaborative effort between PennDOT, the state departments of Health and Aging, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, first responders, and local law enforcement.

Citizens can complete a participation form online to have PennDOT mail them a Yellow Dot kit. Then once the kit is filled out it should be placed in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

PennDOT hopes you’ll never have to use it, but in a serious crash when every second counts the yellow dot sticker could be the difference between life and death.

For more information visit penndot.gov.