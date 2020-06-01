Live Now
Yellow phase restaurants can offer outdoor seating beginning Friday

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Friday, June 5, restaurants in the yellow phase can offer outdoor seating.

Governor Wolf made the announcement last week, releasing guidance on outdoor dining in yellow counties, dining in green counties, and professional sports in counties in the yellow phase.

Indoor areas, including bar areas must remain closed to customers.
Customers being served must be seated at a table. Tables need to be six feet apart and there can be no reusable menus. Restaurants cannot have self-service food or drink options or condiments on tables.

Counties in the green phase can have both indoor and outdoor seating.

