YMCA may take over Lower Paxton Township Friendship Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township is considering a new option to save a popular community center.

A township supervisor says the township is considering letting the Harrisburg area YMCA lease and run the Lower Paxton Township Friendship Center facility.

Supervisor Lowman Henry says while no decisions have been made this would help the township’s finances.

The Friendship Center is closed for the summer and may stay closed in the fall.

He says the township has identified nearly one million dollars in cuts but that might not be enough.

Henry says the Friendship Community Center needs more than $700,000 to operate every year. The building also needs renovations.

