York, Harrisburg’s St. Patrick’s Day parades still on

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Upcoming parades in York and Harrisburg are still on, according to organizers.

York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to step off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 from Market and Penn Streets.

Organizers said they are monitoring the situation and will make a final decision whether they will make any changes on Thursday evening.

Harrisburg’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m in downtown Harrisburg.

A message was posted on the event’s website announcing that the parade is still on until state and local health department officials make a decision that would prevent that parade from moving forward.

Philadelphia, Scranton, and Pittsburgh have cancelled its upcoming parades.

