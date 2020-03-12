York, Harrisburg’s St. Patrick’s Day parades still on

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Upcoming parades in York and Harrisburg are still on, according to organizers.

York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to step off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 from Market and Penn Streets.

Organizers said they are monitoring the situation and will make a final decision whether they will make any changes on Thursday evening.

Harrisburg’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m in downtown Harrisburg.

A message was posted on the event’s website announcing that the parade is still on until state and local health department officials make a decision that would prevent that parade from moving forward.

Philadelphia, Scranton, and Pittsburgh have cancelled its upcoming parades.