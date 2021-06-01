You could pay more at the pump despite booming prices, expert says

In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — National and local gas prices remain near all-time highs since 2014 — and experts say it could get worse before it gets better.

GasBuddy says U.S. and Harrisburg gas prices were largely unchanged the past week, averaging $3.10/g on Tuesday. The daily survey of more than 200 stations in Harrisburg reveals that prices are 13.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Haan says that U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, setting new COVID records for gasoline consumption on Friday and Sunday, according to GasBuddy data.

Unfortunately, you shouldn’t expect prices to drop anytime soon.

“While oil production is now moving in the right direction, we’re in catch up mode,” says Haan. “For now, there’s little chance of a backslide in gas prices, but a larger chance that this summer could boast near-record gasoline demand as Americans hit the road, but remain mostly stuck to the U.S. due to overseas travel challenges that persist.”