Young boy injured after Harrisburg hit-and-run

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A young boy is recovering after a hit-and-run in Harrisburg.

Police say someone hit him while he was riding a dirt bike in the Allison Hill neighborhood. When he was on Nectarine Street, someone hit him and then took off.

“We want to impress upon people to stop, exchange information, ensure that neither parties are hurt in the accident, and if possible, wait for the police,” said Harrisburg Bureau Captain Atah Akakpo-Martin.

The boy has a broken bone but is expected to be OK. So far, no arrest has been made in the hit-and-run incident.