Young woman who took own life with support of website to be laid to rest

A young woman who took her own life with the help of a pro-choice suicide website will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Shawn Shatto died May 22. She was diagnosed with severe depression, anxiety, and agoraphobia. Her family said she never acted on her pain until a website gave her step-by-step instructions on how to end her life. They’re now pushing to get the site shut down.

Their story has garnered a lot of response from ABC27 News viewers who were distributed by the site’s existence.

It caught the attention of state Rep. Frank Ryan of Lebanon County. He said he told a member of the state’s House Judiciary committee about it to see if there is state law against the website or if the attorney general’s office should step in.

Shatto’s funeral is as follows:

Neill Funeral Home 3501 Derry St,

Harrisburg, PA 17111

Visitation: 9-11 a.m.

Service is at 11 a.m.

Burial follows service in the Churchville Cemetery in Oberlin.

The family asking for contributions to be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

If you struggle with suicidal thoughts, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.