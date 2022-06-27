HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is introducing a program that will give Midstate youth hands-on experience working in nature and tools for a future career. The program is part of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps.

For four days next week, youth will be at Reservoir Park tackling several projects set by the city. City leaders say this will be the first time the statewide program will be at Reservoir Park with youth from underserved areas participating.

The goal is for young individuals to get hands-on experience working in state parks and leave interested in a career in conservation.

“There is a lot of hard work involved. It’s not an easy job, but there is sort of a fun part of it, too, because we do introduce them to different types of outdoor recreation,” said Chris Novak, director of communications for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Some of the young people that participate in the program have never had an opportunity to go kayaking or to identify plants as they take a walk in a state forest,” Novak said.

The program will run from July 5 through July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.