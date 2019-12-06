YWCA holds 12th Annual Pursuit of Justice Purse Auction

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s YWCA held its 12th Annual Pursuit of Justice Purse Auction.

People bid on designer handbags, golf equipment and more at the event held at the West Shore Country Club Thursday night.

The money raised goes to victims of domestic violence and human trafficking and for legal fees.

“We’re able to provide those civil legal attorneys onsite to help individuals file for protection of abuse orders, custody from things that are maybe holding them back from breaking that cycle of violence, ” said Mary Quinn, President, and CEO of YWCA of Greater Harrisburg.

abc27 News anchor Valerie Pritchett served as emcee.