YWCA of Greater Harrisburg awarded $1.3M in federal grant funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The YWCA of Greater Harrisburg is getting federal help in its effort to support victims of sexual assault and human trafficking.

The YWCA and U.S. Attorney David Freed on Thursday announced $1,375,000 in grant funding by the U.S. Department of Justice.

An award of $925,000 includes funds to support victims of sex trafficking and labor trafficking through professional training, public awareness, and helping victims transition back into society.

Another $450,000 will provide aid to victims of sexual assault, domestic and dating violence, and stalking who are homeless or in need of housing assistance.