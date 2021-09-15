Harsco becomes second company to move corporate headquarters out of the Midstate

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — First Rite Aid, now abc27 News has confirmed a second major Midstate company is moving its headquarters to Philadelphia.

Harsco says it’s packing up its Camp Hill offices and heading east along the turnpike because Philly has a stronger pool of talent, better infrastructure, and closer proximity to its customers. The company was founded in 1853 as the Harrisburg Car Company, making train cars for the railroad system. Harsco hasn’t said when it plans to move.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The news comes one day after Rite Aid announced it too will relocate its corporate HQ from Camp Hill to Philadelphia, though, the company says the majority of its workers will work remotely.