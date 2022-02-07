Harvey Taylor Bridge shuts down overnight after car goes off bridge into home

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harvey Taylor Bridge shut down in all directions overnight into the early morning after an SUV went off the bridge, slammed into a home and knocked down powerlines.

Crews were still on the scene during abc27 Daybreak as they continue to work on cleanup efforts.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday on the 500 block of North Second Street in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County. The abc27 crew arrived to find the SUV loaded onto a tow truck.

The crash knocked down a high-voltage power line. PPL is reporting over 100 people without power in the area.

Emergency dispatchers say there wasn’t much damage to the home and no one was seriously injured.

Crews on the scene say they’re expected to be on the scene of the Wormleysburg crash into at least 8 a.m., saying one PPL utility pole was pulled out of the ground and knocked down two other PPL poles. Crews were working on a transformer around 4 a.m.

They do not know what time the Harvey Taylor Bridge will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know with abc27 News on-air and online for the latest.