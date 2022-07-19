(WHTM) – A box truck crash involving a hazmat situation has closed a road in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 1600 block of Doubling Gap Rd. (SR233 near Colonel Denning State Park/ Perry County line) is closed in both directions.

The road will be closed for several hours and residents are asked to avoid the area. It’s not clear at this time what the nature of the hazmat situation is or if there were any injuries.