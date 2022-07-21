(WHTM) – Lancaster Police are at the scene of a hazmat situation involving a tractor-trailer leaking battery acid.

Police say the crash is at the King and Broad intersection and drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.



Lancaster Police

Pictures shared by Lancaster Police show the truck blocking the intersection with yellow tape around the front.

Authorities in Lancaster County say there were injuries as a result of the crash and the road should reopen around 1:30 p.m.