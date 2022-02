WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for suspects who pushed multiple headstones off of their foundations.

Police say the vandalism occurred at Burns Hill Cemetery the night of Feb. 23 into Feb. 24. At this time there are no suspects that have been identified by police.

Waynesboro police request that anyone who has information on this incident contact the department at 717-762-2131 or by submitting a tip online through CRIMEWATCH.