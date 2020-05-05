Healthcare workers share what it’s like at the forefront of the pandemic

Healthcare workers at Penn State Health shared what it’s like to be at the forefront of a global pandemic. Dr. Fahad Khalid says the most challenging part is the emotional toll for both the patient and healthcare worker.

“Not only do we have to be the medical provider for these patients, but we have to be the care system and the support system as well and I think seeing our patients struggle through that aspect has been the hardest part of my job,” said Dr. Fahad Khalid, Chief of Division of Hospital Medicine at Penn State Health.

Full story at 5.