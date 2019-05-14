Heart of the Midstate: 7-year-old racing for a cure

Meet a 7-year-old girl who between her lemonade stand and racing cars is raising money for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. In this week’s “Heart of the Midstate”, Christine McLarty is introducing you to the inspirational Kayla Glass.

In this segment, you will meet Kalya, her parents and her Aunt TT. Kayla has already raised more than $800 for care packages to breast cancer patients at Penn State Health. Kayla got the idea to raise money after watching her Aunt TT struggle with her own diagnosis over the past four years.

Aunt TT is in remission, but she said when she went through the process, she realized many patients didn’t have the support to buy some of the basic supplies they need. Aunt TT and Kayla’s parents are all proud of the 7-year-old for trying to make a difference and help others.

To get involved with their efforts, you can e-mail Kayla’s mom at kimskreations22@yahoo.com.

To nominate an inspirational or integral member to be on our weekly "Heart of the Midstate" segment, e-mail cmclarty@abc27.com.