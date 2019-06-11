Heart of the Midstate: Celebrating Women in Technology

A local organization is celebrating the accomplishments’ of women in technology.

In this week’s Heart of the Midstate, we’re chatting with Co-Chair of the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania’s Women in Tech Network, Katrin Hillner, and the 2019 Impact-Education Award recipient Heather Lister. Watch the segment below.

On June 3rd, 350+ people celebrated 27 nominees and 9 award recipients. Our Christine McLarty emceed the ceremony.

The Technology Council of Central PA has quarterly networking events for women and men involved in technology to connect. To get involved in the quarterly networking events, click here.

You can also nominate a woman for the 2020 celebration, you don’t have to be part of the organization to participate. The nomination form will available from January 2020 to March 2020. For more information on that click here.

Celebrating woman’s accomplishment’s in technology! In today’s Heart of the Midstate, ABC 27’s Christine McLarty is chatting with Co-Chair of Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania and the Impact-Education Award recipient.Posted by ABC27 News on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

TO NOMINATE AN INDIVIDUAL OR ORGANIZATION FOR A HEART OF THE MIDSTATE SEGMENT E-MAIL HEARTOFTHEMIDSTATE@ABC27.COM.