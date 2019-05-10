Heart of the Midstate: Mom shaves head to help find a cure

You can be a hero for kids with cancer. Saturday is the 3rd annual Shave for a Cure event in Hershey. 

It’s a St. Baldricks Foundation event aiming to raise money to help find a cure for pediatric cancer. In this week’s “Heart of the Midstate”, ABC27’s Christine Mclarty is sitting down with a local mom who shaving her head in support of her sons battle with cancer. 

The event is Saturday, May 11, from 1-5 p.m. It’s taking place at the Hershey American Legion Post 386, at 166 East Derry Road.

