Heart of the Midstate: Stomp out Stigma

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - There is a 5K this weekend called "Stomp out Stigma" to raise awareness about mental illness.​​​​​​ The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) provides support, education, and free programs for those struggling with mental illness.

The walk is this Saturday morning on City Island. To be redirected to the NAMI Dauphin County website and for more 5K information click here.

If you can't walk or run in the 5K, you can still support the organization by going to the walk and raising awareness. The group will be selling T-Shirts at the event and holding a raffle giving away gift cards to local businesses.

This is the 1st year of having an official timed 5K but the 10th Anniversary for the event. The timed 5K will be at 10:00 am Saturday on City Island. Registration opens at 9:00 am. You can show up and register the day-of.

You can also participate in an auction supporting NAMI. The products include a soccer jersey and soccer ball signed by a professional soccer player. To get involved in that auction you don't have to be at the event, click the above link.

