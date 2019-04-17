Heart of the Midstate: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Men will dress up in high heels Wednesday night in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Week. Students, faculty and staff members at Central Penn College will participate in the event ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ to raise awareness and money for the Rape Crisis Center at the Carlisle YWCA.

Some of the proceeds will also benefit the Central Penn college theatre club ‘Players’ who are sponsoring the event.

There will be a tour on campus to educate participants about:

The prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses

Street harassment

The impact of victim-blaming culture

The personal experiences of our own campus community

“It is so encouraging to see men across campus stand up in solidarity with women to raise awareness about gender violence and sexual assault,” said Megan Peterson, Director of Equity & Multicultural Affairs at the college.

“So often sexual violence is thought of as a ‘women’s issue’ but it’s really everyone’s issue. We all bear a responsibility to end sexual and gender violence, and this event has started some great conversations on campus about these issues,” said Peterson, who will provide opening remarks at the event.

Also speaking at the event will be Gwen Stahlnecker, campus outreach advocate at the Carlisle YWCA, and Dr. Melissa Wehler, Dean of Humanities and Sciences at Central Penn.

The event is open to the community. The walk will begin at 4:00 pm Wednesday at the college’s ATEC building on the corner of Valley Road and B Street.

To watch this weeks Heart of the Midstate video click below.

