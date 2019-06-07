Heart of the Midstate: Yogathon helps kids with autism

The 5th Annual Yogathon supporting Andrew’s Gift and kids with autism is happening in the Midstate Saturday.

The Yogathon is June 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Hilton Hotel Harrisburg. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m in the forecourt of the hotel.

The mission of Andrew’s Gift is to provide support to individuals and families living with an autism spectrum disorder. Through local donors, nonprofits and events like Yogathon, the foundation helps support families and individuals who are struggling to find funding.

Any individual or program in Dauphin, Cumberland, or Perry counties may apply for grant money to be used for things that directly improve the life of an individual with autism.

Tickets for the Yogathon are $25 if you register in advance and $35 the day of the event. There is also a golf tournament benefiting Andrew’s Gift on Father’s Day weekend.

For more information on how to apply for a grant or to register for the Yogathon/Golf Tournament click here.

Watch the full segment below.

